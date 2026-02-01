Commercial LPG Price Increased By ₹49; Domestic Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged | File/ Representative image

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies increased the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 49, with the new rates coming into effect from Sunday.

In the national capital, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been revised to Rs 1,740.50, while the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged.

This follows a price hike in January, when commercial LPG cylinder rates were increased, adding to the cost burden for hotels, restaurants and other commercial users.

Last month, oil marketing companies raised the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 111, taking its retail price in Delhi to Rs 1,691.50.

Along with the increase in commercial LPG rates, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders was also raised by Rs 27, effective January 1.

However, household consumers continue to receive relief, as there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices.

The revision in commercial LPG prices is significant for sectors that rely heavily on such cylinders, including eateries, catering services and small businesses, as fuel forms a major component of their operating costs.

Earlier, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the transformative impact of India's clean cooking initiatives, emphasising that the true success of the program lies in the regular use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) rather than just the number of connections provided.

In his post on X, he noted that India currently operates a massive nationwide LPG system with 33 crore connections.

He also mentioned the achievement of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which has provided LPG access to 10.41 crore households. The government is now nearing its total target of 10.60 crore connections under the scheme. Minister Puri pointed out that the shift in consumer behaviour is evident through substantial refill statistics. Approximately 276 crore LPG refills have been delivered to PMUY households to date, and in the 2024-25 fiscal year, an average of 13.6 lakh refills are being delivered daily to Ujjwala families. Across the entire country, more than 55 lakh LPG cylinders are delivered every single day.

