Tamil Nadu Accident: Van Carrying Devotees Overturns On Tiruchy–Chidambaram Highway | VIDEO

A van carrying devotees overturned on the Tiruchy–Chidambaram National Highway near Poiyyur village in Ariyalur district on Sunday. The devotees were returning after visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple when the accident occurred.

The exact number of injured persons or fatalities has not been confirmed yet.

Videos from the accident site show distressed devotees crying and visibly shaken in the aftermath of the crash.

This is a developing story, and more details are awaited.