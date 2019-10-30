Women have moustaches too: Razor company's ad asking girls to join Movember movement goes viral

An Indie razor brand’s ad is going viral on social media. The razor brand Billie has come up with a viral advertisement that features women with real upper lip hair and encourages women to be a part of Movember. The ad encourages women to take part in Movember by saying women have moustaches too.

Movember aka No shave November is an initiative that encourages men to stop grooming and shaving for the month. It is an initiative that further raises conversation about cancer awareness.

Billie wants women to do the same. The razor brand is encouraging women to embrace their body hair and grow moustaches.

It is taking the whole conversation of women and body hair to a different level by asking women to grow their body hair, mainly upper lip hair.

In the video women can be seen sporting moustaches, trying to encourage other women grow them too.

“Newsflash: women have mustaches. We’ve been trained to hide them wax them, bleach them, shave them but that doesn’t make them any less real. Fuzzy and faint or dark and dazzling, they’re there. So this Movember, we’re growing out our (formerly) top-secret upper lip hair,” reads the caption.