Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Holi 2022: Did you know? Maharashtra has a 'Jewellery Mithai' called 'Gathi'; here's how its prepared

FPJ Web Desk
Those with sweet tooth might have heard or even tasted the dessert that is 'weaved' in Maharashtra, called 'Gathi'. Wait, what? 'Weaved', as in like a garland of flowers? Yes, you get that right!

In a recent YouTube video, we could see a sweet dish being prepared which holds close resemblance to a flower garland. However, to the unversed, the dish has been identified by foodies as 'Gathi'. It happens to hold a special significance during the festivities such as Holi and Gudi Paadwa, and is regarded as 'Jewellery Mithai' of Maharashtra.

The video of 'Gathi' being prepared has gone viral with over 4 million views. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:57 PM IST