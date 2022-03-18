Not playing Holi? You'll find THIS meme relatable

Holi is a popular festival that suggests the triumph of good over evil. It is commonly known as “the festival of colours” and “the festival of spring.” This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 18 (Ranga panchami).



However, if you are someone who isn't throwing the colours in the air or cuddling it to your dear one's face, there's a meme to relatable the moment.

A meme was shared on Instagram, where we can see two cases - one being the celebrations while the later hinting on the routine - nothing special lifestyle. The initial image shows people applying colours on each other while he later takes to show a man is busy scrolling the phone, probably to see a lot of 'Happy Holi' messages while sipping not thandai but some coffee. Not just that, the visuals also speak of how lazily some people have stayed back home and or not willing to enjoy the festival via social gatherings.

Since shared few minutes ago, the post that was captioned with poker face emojis, has won over 33K likes. Here's how netizens flooded the comments section, take a look:

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:31 AM IST