Harry Potter author JK Rowling's tweet on Women's Day over 'Joanna Cherry' leaves netizens in splits

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is getting trolled over the micro blogging website Twitter for her post on International Women’s Day, that suggested a transphobic attitude.

In a Twitter thread criticizing the Labour Party’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, Rowling tagged Joanna Cherry and wrote, “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.” However, the bill is said to be making the process of legally changing gender easier.

The tweet attracted hate comments and severe backlashes towards the Harry Potter author, netizens slammed her and asked her, "shut up".

To the unversed, Rowling has been in a whirlpool of hatred over her controversial comments for more than a year ago, for allegedly ignoring the trans community while mentioning about women. Ever since then, she has been in the eye of the heat over her gender related approaches on social media.

Take a look at some reactions over the recent tweet, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:52 PM IST