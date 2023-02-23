e-Paper Get App
Goodbye Thursday! Welcome Friday with these classic memes

Celebrate Friday from its start to the end with some hilarious and relatable memes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Friday memes |
The weekend shall soon arrive for you to chill and relax. With just a few hours to go for that one last weekday, it's time to smile and feel happy about the moment that the fun days aren't far away.

Say goodbye to Thursday and welcome Friday with a punch and a bunch of memes. Celebrate Friday from its start to the end with some hilarious and relatable memes. Check out the classic and funky collection to get the Friday feeling.

"Just trying to make it to Friday..."

Yaad aaya? It's Friday

article-image

Celebrate Friday with the Mr. Bean meme template

Yes, you made it there!

Scream it loud to enjoy the Friday vibe

article-image

Cheers, it's party time

You may dance along with your pet to recreate this 'pawty' look

Oops, Friday isn't over. Get back to WORK

article-image

