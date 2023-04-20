Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes | Twitter

Twitter informed its users that those who didn't pay for the verified badge would lose their existing legacy checkmark on April 20. However, Twitterati seemed to be done with the thing already and this was reflected in their 'don't care' attitude.

"Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter," Twitter said in a tweet while sharing sign up links for the verification of individuals and organisations. Following this, netizens had no chill but took to react with savage memes.

It's the D-Day for legacy Blue check mark owners on Twitter. And, users of the microblogging site are observing it with some classic and hilarious memes. While a few shared a goodbye for the Twitter Blue tick, others laughed at the changes that the social media platform is undergoing since Elon Musk taking over.

Check reactions

