 Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTwitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Twitterati seemed to be done with the thing already and this was reflected in their 'don't care' attitude.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes | Twitter

Twitter informed its users that those who didn't pay for the verified badge would lose their existing legacy checkmark on April 20. However, Twitterati seemed to be done with the thing already and this was reflected in their 'don't care' attitude.

"Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter," Twitter said in a tweet while sharing sign up links for the verification of individuals and organisations. Following this, netizens had no chill but took to react with savage memes.

It's the D-Day for legacy Blue check mark owners on Twitter. And, users of the microblogging site are observing it with some classic and hilarious memes. While a few shared a goodbye for the Twitter Blue tick, others laughed at the changes that the social media platform is undergoing since Elon Musk taking over.

Check reactions

Read Also
Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has...
article-image

Lenovo

Lenovo

Read Also
#WeMetOnTwitter: Viral trend floods Twitter with meet cute stories and hilarious memes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

Remember Donald Trump's gaffe for Tim Cook? Man spotted wearing 'Tim Apple' t-shirt ahead of Delhi...

Remember Donald Trump's gaffe for Tim Cook? Man spotted wearing 'Tim Apple' t-shirt ahead of Delhi...