WeMetOnTwitter: Viral trend floods Twitter with meet cute stories and hilarious memes

The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter is now trending on Twitter, yet, contrary to popular belief, this viral trend has resulted in more memes than meet-cute stories.

It all started when a Twitter user posted photos of herself and her partner, along with the statement that she was delighted they met on Twitter.

As a stream of happy comments flowed in after several of these tweets went popular, other couples whose love stories began on the microblogging platform began to share them with the same hashtag.

But that's not it. While adorable meet-cute pictures of couples have been going viral, memes of people who say they haven't been lucky to experience such a thing has taken over the platform.

The trend also sparked a rush of humorous memes about challenges faced by single people and benefits to living in the age of dating apps.

Have a look at a few cute posts and memes that have taken over the internet.

This isn't the first time a social media site has aided in the progression of a love storey.Last year, a social media influencer shared a touching story of how she met her lover on Instagram and how they became friends thanks to TikTok.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 01:47 PM IST