'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India on Dec 17; fans cannot keep calm

Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is all set to hit the Indian big screen on December 17.

The film will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Holland's version of Peter Parker made its debut in 'Captain America: Civil War' and went on to feature in two solo movies and two 'Avengers' films.

The poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. It shares a glimpse of William Dafoe's Green Goblin in the background. Meanwhile, Dr. Otto Octavius also known as Doc Ock's mechanical arms, Electro's lighting, and sand from Sandman can also be seen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from IANS)

The excitement and hype for the Tom-Zendaya duo movie is real! Have a look at how excited fans on Twitter are:

From the various confirmed and rumoured cameos in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film, no matter how many times he denies his involvement, to the film stars finally entering a semi-public relationship four years after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans have been continuously fed content in the form of paparazzi photos, Instagram comments, and cheeky interview moments.

The fact remains that no matter what, Tom Holland and Zendaya's on-screen and off-screen chemistry has been a constant throughout the latest Spider-Man films for the past couple of years, and will probably still be the same.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 10:26 AM IST