‘Fake billionaire’ Arun Pudur mocked for targeting Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene

Self-acclaimed businessman Arun Pudur, who claims to run Pudur Corp. has invited social media fury for targeting Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene from ‘Veere Di Wedding’.
In his latest tweet, Pudur juxtaposed a screenshot of Swara from the film with that of a woman serving in the Indian Army, and wrote, “Left-wing Female empowerment Or Right-wing Female empowerment Choose your heroes wisely”
It didn't take long for Twitter to call him out for the absurd comparison. One user wrote, "Have seen women (Left, Right, Centre, Liberal, different faiths) do exceedingly well in a variety of professions.I applaud & salute each & every one of them. (BTW, you really should get over your obsession of women having orgasms. Why is it a bone of contention with you?)."
Another commented, "So basically men are ok with women on the front line talking bullets But not ok with pleasuring themselves Cause sex is pleasure for men And a job for women"
Here are some more reactions.
Arun, who hails from Chennai, made headlines in 2016 issue of Forbes Asia for boasting about building an international business empire, from a Kuala Lumpur office.
According to the report, he claims that his company competes with Microsoft , Adobe, Symantec and other technology giants with copycat products that he promotes as cheaper, faster and less prone to viruses.
Furthermore, he also mentioned owning purchasing a gold mine in South Africa to become the world's third-largest platinum producer.
When Forbes investigated the claims, by verifying emails and visiting Pudur’s office, they concluded that it was more of a sham.
