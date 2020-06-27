When Swara Bhasker questioned Karan Johar about launching star kids in Bollywood; watch video

'Rashbhari' actress Swara Bhasker has shared an old video, where she had questioned Karan Johar about launching star kids in Bollywood. Swara, who was recently trolled for defending filmmaker Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, had confronted the filmmaker at an event in 2016.

During the event, Swara had questioned Karan Johar about his decision of launching starkids and asked him if it was a conscious decision or 'something that just happens'. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress also said that more than 'nepotistic' the structure of the industry appeared to be feudalistic to her as an outsider.

To Swara's question, Karan Johar said that he has only ever launched two star kids - Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in 'Student of the Year'. KJo revealed that Varun's mother had asked him to appoint the latter as an assistant director and not for a role in the movie. He further said that he was not even on good terms with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to launch his daughter. In fact, he didn't know that he had a daughter.

When asked if star kids bring more attention to the film with their presence, Karan said that only the children of a few superstars can have that effect on audience.

Swara captioned the video: "Oooooh! Look who started the fire !!!"