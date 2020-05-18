'Tech billionaire in India lifted photos from our Twitter account': US brewery calls out Celframe founder Arun Pudur

Lucky Bucket Brewing Co, a brewery based in United States, has on Sunday has called out Indian tech billionaire Arun Pudur for "lifting photos" from their Twitter account.
Pudur, founder and group president of Celframe, a company which produces office productivity suite software, with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday morning tweeted pictures of hand sanitizers. He claimed that they were manufactured at one of his factories and that he "distributed them for free nursing homes, & orphanages of all faiths".
"Sanatana Dharma doesn't discriminate against anyone. The lies being spread are now getting a reply. Leave all in peace," he added.
After Arun Pudur tweeted the pictures. Twitter users pointed out that the images were "lifted" from the Twitter account of Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.
Alt News' co-founder Mohammad Zubair shared screenshots of the tweets from the US-based brewing company, leaving Arun Pudur totally exposed.
Once it came to the notice of the brewing company, they went on to tweet a thread. "So a tech billionaire in India lifted photos from our twitter account in order to allege he was distributing hand sanitizer to local orphanages. I have not been drinking any Wicked Joe this morning, this is a real thing happening. Pray for our mentions," they said.
"It’s been a very confusing morning! Cheers to our new followers from overseas, I hope our brewery in the middle of the Heartland of America can keep you entertained with our beer puns and passable craft beer photography," the brewing company said.
However, the company added that they have plenty of sanitizer available, though they don’t offer shipping to India.
Lucky Bucket Brewing Co. further said, "Hoping this is all just some sort of a weird misunderstanding and those overseas are getting the support and sanitizer that they need. These are weird and scary times and we hope everyone is staying safe!"
