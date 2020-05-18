'Tech billionaire in India lifted photos from our Twitter account': US brewery calls out Celframe founder Arun Pudur

Lucky Bucket Brewing Co, a brewery based in United States, has on Sunday has called out Indian tech billionaire Arun Pudur for "lifting photos" from their Twitter account.

Pudur, founder and group president of Celframe, a company which produces office productivity suite software, with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday morning tweeted pictures of hand sanitizers. He claimed that they were manufactured at one of his factories and that he "distributed them for free nursing homes, & orphanages of all faiths".

"Sanatana Dharma doesn't discriminate against anyone. The lies being spread are now getting a reply. Leave all in peace," he added.