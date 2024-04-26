Opioid Overkill: McKinsey Under Probe For Maximizing Sale Of Drugs

Representative Image |

The American consulting-giant McKinsey and Company have made it to the headlines, yet again. This time, the US department of justice is probing the consulting behemoth for allegedly increasing the sale of opioids, exponentially. These opioids are supplied in the form of painkillers and other drugs.

Turbocharging A Crisis

This is not first time the company's name has featured in a matter concerning opioids, this, as in 2021, the New York-based corporation agreed to settle a deal on its work with in the segment, particularly with regards to the regards to OxyContin, a drug manufactured by controversial American pharma company Purdue. According to reports, this settlement deal was worth USD 1 billion.

Is it is alleged, that in the middle of an opioid crisis, that gripped the US, McKinsey asked Purdue to "turbocharge" the sales of OxyContin to reap extensive benefit in the national predicament.

The matter has been under the lens of investigators for year now, the American authorities are also looking into allegations of McKinsey obstructing the transfer of information, thereby obstructing the process of justice.

The World of McKinsey

The firm is arguably one of the most influential corporations on the planet, it has therefore reach that may not be seen and known to many.

In the past, the company has been embroiled in other controversies, as the entity was accused of supporting authoritarian governments around the globe sustain their repressive ways to remain in power. In addition, the company has also been accused of espousing major corporations with problematic intent.

This includes advocating and supporting fossil fuel companies at international avenues.

Most recently, whistleblowers accused the company, which was the key advisor to the UN of lobbying for the non-renewable energy makers at the COP 28 meeting, where stakeholders were expected to chalk a plan to find a way out of the chaos created by hydrocarbons. Whether these investigation lead to a more tangible paradigm, is something, that remains to be seen.