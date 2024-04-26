Highway To Hi-Tech: Tata To Make Sophisticated Machines For iPhone Casting

TATA logo

Tata Electronics, which recently made headlines for reaching an understanding with Tesla for manufacturing chipsets for its global operations, has brought some good news for its prospects.

In a new development, the Tata sons-owned company will be making sophisticated machinery for iPhone casting. According a report from the Economic Times, the company will be developing these supposedly hi-tech, complex Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines internally.

Here, these machines or CNCs are machines, that are capable of deploying automated control, movement and precision of machine tools through the use of preprogrammed computer software. These are embedded inside tools.

Tata group itself has forayed further into the business, as it plans to build its chip manufacturing unit in Assam and Gujarat. According to the company, they will be able to chalk out their first set of chips by 2026. | Pixabay

This system can also be used to produce other high-end products, like Apple's iPhone.

Tata has been looking to make the most of the new technology horizon, that has been driven by the surge of Artificial intelligence. As of today, companies like Apple are largely reliant on China and its existing facilities for manufacturing and assembling their premium and exorbitant products.

As of today, companies like Apple are largely reliant on China and its existing facilities for manufacturing and assembling their premium and exorbitant products. | Twitter

These developments, therefore would the American corporation's way of diversifying away from China, especially after the Foxconn fiasco, towards the end of the Covid Era. This is in tandem to other major companies, trying to practice a similar protocol, with many of them looking further east, in Vietnam and other countries including India.

Read Also Yen Takes A Hit After BoJ's Retains Interest Rate In Monetary Policy

Tata group itself has forayed further into the business, as it plans to build its chip manufacturing unit in Assam and Gujarat. According to the company, they will be able to chalk out their first set of chips by 2026.

Tata already has 40 lines in Bengaluru, further expanding itself, by partnering with companies in Pune and Bengaluru.

Tata Electronics is one of the many companies, that are in the pipeline, before issuing IPO and going public on the stock markets. The company already has a long list of companies on the Indian indices.