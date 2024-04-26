The King of All Terrain: 2024 Jeep Wrangler at ₹67.65 Lakhs

By: Vikrant Durgale | April 26, 2024
The all-new Corning Gorilla Windshield provides security, durability, and resistance to challenging climate factors.
You can ride with confidence big kudos to intuitive technologies like Forward Collision Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Including voice control, wireless connectivity, and an all-new wide touchscreen, the Uconnect 5 Touchscreen Infotainment system has it all.
You are protected wherever you go by newly standard side-curtain airbags in the first and second rows.
For extreme off-roading and easy towing, the Heavy-Duty Dana 44HD Full-Float Rear Axle provides enhanced strength, durability, and performance.
Dynamic Seats: The front passenger and driver seats have 12-way powered adjustment for unparalleled comfort.
With its advanced powertrain, cutting-edge safety and technology features, and exceptional on-and-off-road dynamics, the All-New Jeep Wrangler is unquestionably The One and Only.
Thanks For Reading!