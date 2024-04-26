Volkswagen Tayron Debuts at Beijing Motor Show, Heading to India

Volkswagen Tayron | Image Courtesy: https://www.autohome.com.cn/

The all-new Volkswagen Tayron SUV has made its official debut at the ongoing Beijing Motor Show 2024. China will be the first to see this SUV on sale, with India slated to receive it in 2025. In China, it's known as the Tiguan L Pro and comes in a five-seater layout. While other markets will get a seven-seat version under the Tayron name, which is essentially a longer Tiguan introduced last September.

The latest Volkswagen Tayron draws inspiration from Volkswagen’s newest global SUV range. It mirrors the rounded design cues seen in the recent Tiguan model, while adding its own touch of aggression with a bold front bumper. In particular, the top-of-the-line R variant stands out with a contrasting black finish on the fascia, while the standard models boast a more subdued appearance.

Volkswagen Tayron | Image Courtesy: https://www.autohome.com.cn/

The Volkswagen Tayron shares a striking resemblance with the Tiguan in its side profile, boasting blacked-out, flared wheel arches and expansive windows. However, it's notably longer, primarily due to its extended wheelbase. Measuring at 4,735mm in length, 1,859mm in width, and 1,682mm in height, the Tayron surpasses the Tiguan by 197mm in length, 17mm in width, and 43mm in height, with a wheelbase 111mm longer. At the rear, the Tayron features a well-crafted tailgate, sleek wraparound tail lamps connected by an LED light bar, and a refined blacked-out rear bumper.

The Volkswagen Tayron showcases updated AC vents on the sides and well-organized center console layout. It incorporates a wireless charging pad, a rotary drive selector, audio controls, and two cup-holders. Interestingly, there is also ample storage space beneath the centre console, akin to features seen in electric vehicles. While physical controls are minimal, the steering wheel retains some traditional buttons and switches.

Notable features include powered driver and front passenger seats with memory function, 10-point massage seats offering heating and ventilation, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera system, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Volkswagen Tayron | Image Courtesy: https://www.autohome.com.cn/

In China, the Volkswagen Tayron come with one engine option: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, available in two power variants. Both versions are paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox and offer an optional all-wheel drive system. The entry level model delivers 184bhp and 320Nm of torque, while higher-spec version produces 217hp and 350Nm of torque.

Volkswagen may also introduce the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid version includes a 19.7kWh battery pack, boasting an electric range of up to 100 km.