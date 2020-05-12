Pune Labour commissioner issues notice to Tech Mahindra; other IT firms on radar

The Pune labour commissioner has sent a notice to Tech Mahindra over repeated complaints that the company has suspended shift allowances to its India-based employees, as per ET reports. But the report stated other IT companies including Wipro and Amdocs, have been allegedly involved in other labour law violations.

The notice was issued after the labour commissioner received complaints from National Information Technology Employees Sena (Nites).

The Pune-based union stated that the decision of the company to reduce shift allowance comes at a time when employees are already under distress. The decision of these companies to reduce compensation or to lay off people during lockdown is against the notification of the central government.

Last week, the union had filed a complaint against Wipro for allegedly benching off about 300 employees and reducing their salaries. Meanwhile in the case of Amdocs, it is alleged that it has laid off 150 employees.

Meanwhile, on May 15, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition by Nites alleging salary cuts and mass termination of employees by IT and BPO companies.