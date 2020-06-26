Prasoon Joshi 'saddened' by Swara Bhasker's 'Rasbhari' web-series, calls out the 'irresponsible content'

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "Teachers play a respected role in upbringing and guiding us.Such web series are misleading youths into darker side."

Another wrote, "So true sir.... Audience should be selective in what they view.. then only this content creator will understand the importance of showing basic decency in what they show."

"Being an integral part of the film industry you could do much more than just tweeting. That too you tagged none in your tweet I'm sure you are aware of the makers, actors tweet ID's. Hypocrite," read a comment.

'Rasbhari' also stars Ayushmaan Saxena, Rashmi Agdekar, Chittaranjan Tripathy and Neelu Kohli and is a production of Applause Entertainment.

“Nand is amongst the rush of men who pursue Shanu, the new English teacher in Meerut. Upon his discovering her supposed alter-ego, the sex-obsessed spirit of Rasbhari, their relationship takes a new turn. A now matured Nand, takes up the responsibility of saving Shanu from the ongoing witch hunt by the women of the town initiated by his own mother, Pushpa,” reads the synopsis of the series.