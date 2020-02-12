Fact check: No, Rajdeep Sardesai wasn't dancing to celebrate AAP victory

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power when the election results for the Delhi Assembly polls were announced on Tuesday. AAP won a whopping 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the remaining 8, while the Congress wasn't able to open its account for the second time in a row.
As the counting was still in progress, India Today's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai and Chairman and Managing Director of Axis My India Pradeep Gupta were seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's famous track "Baadshah O Baadshah" from the 1999 movie 'Baadshah'.
Watch Video:
Many Twitter users including journalist Amish Devgan and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri accused Rajdeep Sardesai of dancing to celebrate Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the polls. Amish wrote, "Studio dance is organized by Secular / Neutral Journalist and they have audacity to speak on Journalism. There 30 years Mindset get exposed." Another user wrote, "Rajdeep Sardesai can't control the happiness of BJP losing. And they make fun of Arnab that he is not neutral."
However, their claim that Rajdeep danced to celebrate AAP's victory is FALSE. Rajdeep Sardesai and psephologist Pradeep Gupta were dancing to celebrate the accuracy of India Today-Axis My India exit poll.
On Saturday, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted 59-68 seats for AAP, 2-11 seats for BJP and 0 seats for Congress in the 70 seat Assembly. When the poll results were announced on Tuesday, their exit poll proved to be accurate.
If you observe the video closely, at 0.25 minutes, Gupta thanked his team and said, "I was just waiting for the music." A jubilant Rajdeep said, "Please play the music."
At 0.39, Rajdeep was seen as saying that the results showed 63 seats to AAP and 7 to BJP. He added that they had predicted 59-68 seats for AAP.
"It's not easy to predict election results, remember Amit Shah claimed he'll get 45," Rajdeep said. Pointing to Pradeep, Sardesai said that Shah forgot that the real 'Shahenshah' was here.
Rajdeep Sardesai also hit back at the trolls. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Don’t be a bloody idiot. We celebrated in the studio when we got Lok Sabha right too: @PradeepGuptaAMI even broke down in studio. We are celebrating our exit poll being bang on. Had we got it wrong, you folks would have crucified us. Now chill.."
Slamming Amish Devgan, Rajdeep said, "Yes sir, my rock star pollster gets it bang on and we do a celebratory dance! Next time he will sing too. You on the other hand are an utter disgrace to what passes off as journalism and sing and dance to your Master’s voice. And spread hate. Good luck."
Sardesai even lashed out at Vivek Agnihotri. He said, "You people are beyond all shame. Those who work in ‘Kothas’ have more self respect.. lage raho!"
