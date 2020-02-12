Fact check: No, Rajdeep Sardesai wasn't dancing to celebrate AAP victory

However, their claim that Rajdeep danced to celebrate AAP's victory is FALSE. Rajdeep Sardesai and psephologist Pradeep Gupta were dancing to celebrate the accuracy of India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

On Saturday, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted 59-68 seats for AAP, 2-11 seats for BJP and 0 seats for Congress in the 70 seat Assembly. When the poll results were announced on Tuesday, their exit poll proved to be accurate.

If you observe the video closely, at 0.25 minutes, Gupta thanked his team and said, "I was just waiting for the music." A jubilant Rajdeep said, "Please play the music."

At 0.39, Rajdeep was seen as saying that the results showed 63 seats to AAP and 7 to BJP. He added that they had predicted 59-68 seats for AAP.

"It's not easy to predict election results, remember Amit Shah claimed he'll get 45," Rajdeep said. Pointing to Pradeep, Sardesai said that Shah forgot that the real 'Shahenshah' was here.