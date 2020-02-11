'Don’t be a bloody idiot': Rajdeep Sardesai hits out at Twitter users claiming he 'danced after AAP's victory'

After the counting trends pointed to an overwhelming victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly election, workers and supporters gathered outside the party office were rejoicing.
In the India Today studio, Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai and Chairman and Managing Director of Axis My India Pradeep Gupta, were seen grooving on Shah Rukh Khan's "Baadshah O Baadshah" track from the 1999 movie 'Baadshah'.
Some Twitter users lashed out at Sardesai. They claimed that he celebrated because of Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. "This guy must stop doing anchoring and join political party," an user wrote. Another user said, "This is very natural and obvious reaction from Veteran AAP Leader, Shree Rajdeep Sardesai."
Rajdeep Sardesai hit back at the trolls. He said the celebratory dance was because of the India Today-Axis exit poll being proved accurate on the day of the results. He wrote, "Don’t be a bloody idiot. We celebrated in the studio when we got Lok Sabha right too: @PradeepGuptaAMI even broke down in studio. We are celebrating our exit poll being bang on. Had we got it wrong, you folks would have crucified us. Now chill.."
On Saturday, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted 59-68 seats for AAP, 2-11 seats for BJP and 0 seats for Congress in the 70 seat Assembly.
According to the current trends, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading on 63 seats while the BJP is leading on the remaining 7. The Congress wasn't able to open its account yet again.
Addressing his supporters amid a euphoric atmosphere at party's Rose Avenue office, Aam Aadmi Party convener Kejriwal said, "I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us." "This is the beginning of a new kind of politics. This is a new sign", he added.
