'Don’t be a bloody idiot': Rajdeep Sardesai hits out at Twitter users claiming he 'danced after AAP's victory'

On Saturday, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted 59-68 seats for AAP, 2-11 seats for BJP and 0 seats for Congress in the 70 seat Assembly.

According to the current trends, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading on 63 seats while the BJP is leading on the remaining 7. The Congress wasn't able to open its account yet again.

Addressing his supporters amid a euphoric atmosphere at party's Rose Avenue office, Aam Aadmi Party convener Kejriwal said, "I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us." "This is the beginning of a new kind of politics. This is a new sign", he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)