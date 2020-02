Delhi Election Results 2020: Complete list of winners

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious in 62 seats of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly and is all set to form its government for the third consecutive term in the national capital.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats, while the Congress was nowhere in the reckoning.

Here is a complete list of the winners of Delhi Assembly elections 2020:

1. Adarsh Nagar - Pawan Kumar Sharma (AAP)

2. Ambedkar Nagar - Ajay Dutt (AAP)

3. Babarpur - Gopal Rai (AAP)

4. Badarpur - Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP)

5. Badli - Ajesh Yadav (AAP)

6. Ballimaran - Imran Hussain (AAP)

7. Bawana - Jai Bhagwan (Aap)

8. Bijwasan - Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP)

9. Burari - Sanjeev Jha (AAP) -- In Progress

10. Chandni Chowk - Parlad Singh Sawhney (AAP)

11. Chhatarpur - Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP)

12. Delhi Cantt - Virender Singh Kadian (AAP)

13. Deoli - Prakash Jarwal (AAP)

14. Dwarka - Vinay Mishra (AAP)

15. Gandhi Nagar - Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP)