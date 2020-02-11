Does biryani hate off? Check out Yogi Adityanath's strike-rate in Delhi Election 2020

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the hotly contested, often divisive polls with the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh occupying centrestage towards the end of the campaign.

While the AAP, of course, put forward Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who extensively campaigned for the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched his campaign for the Delhi elections with a scorching attack on ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or (CAA). He slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the heart of protests against the citizenship law.

"(Arvind) Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi... According to a (BIS) survey, the Delhi government is making its people drink poisonous water. But it is supplying biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere in the city," Yogi Adityanath said at one of the four rallies he held in Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, "we have been identifying every terrorist and feeding them goli (bullets) instead of biryani".

Most of Yogi Adityanath's speeches at the rallies held in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Narela and Rohini revolved around the now-familiar topics of biryani, bullets and Pakistan. But even after all these attacks BJP performed poorly against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in this assembly election.