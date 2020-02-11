'BJP is a national calamity': Sharad Pawar bats for national unity after Kejriwal's Delhi triumph

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who is an architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, on Tuesday called upon the regional parties to join hands together to keep BJP out of power.

‘’There is unanimity among the regional parties that BJP is a national calamity and it should be opposed by rallying together,’’ Pawar said in his reaction to the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party’s resounding victory over the BJP in the Delhi assembly election.

Pawar said he cannot predict what will happen in due course of time. ‘’However, there is a thinking among the regional and non BJP parties to come together. The Modi-Shah magic has failed in Delhi. BJP indulged in divisive politics and misused the official machinery for the polls. However, it has not worked,’’ he noted.

Pawar congratulated Kejriwal and AAP workers for achieving a sweeping victory in the polls. He went on to add that it is not over but the BJP will continue to face defeat in the coming assembly elections.