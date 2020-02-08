NCP leader alleges conspiracy to assassinate Sharad Pawar; files complaint in Pune

NCP leader Laxmikant Khabiya on Saturday alleged that that there is a ploy to assassinate party supremo Sharad Pawar. Khabiya has filed a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police station in Pune.

In the complaint Khabiya said that there is a conspiracy to assassinate Pawar and topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. He requested the Police to investigate into the matter.

Khabiya said that since a few months, there has been a ploy to create fission between castes and a social and political divide in the state through social media. However, he felt that this would stop once the Maharashtra Assembly elections are completed. But, since the MVA government has taken its oath, journalists Bhau Torsekar, Ghanshyam Patil are constantly criticizing Sharad Pawar on their YouTube channel Postman. Commenting on these videos, many had demanded that Pawar be gunned down or bombed. Khabiya added that these comments were very concerning.

Watch Video: