Delhi Election 2020: AAP hat-trick, BJP again single digit

The BJP ‘dedicated’ channels were heard gloating early in the day that the party had a sizeable vote share but by evening the bubble had burst with the EC giving AAP 53.63% vote share, 38.45% to the BJP and a measly 4.27% to the Congress.

In 2015, AAP got 54.3% votes, as against BJP’s 32.2% and the Congress’ 9.7%.It is a hat-trick for Kejriwal, a father of two who emerged on the poll arena as a social activist involved in Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011.

His rise in Delhi is likened by political pundits to that of Narendra Modi

winning two consecutive Lok Sabha elections. But while Kejriwal cruised through in his New Delhi seat, AAP's No 2, Manish Sisodia, had a tense day in a see-saw battle in east Delhi constituency.

The other AAP heavy weight to win after some hiccups was Atishi Marlena, an educationist.Unlike the BJP's high-octave campaign with most of its 70 Union ministers, chief ministers and 270 MPs and leaders trying to create a hype over nationalism and against anti-CAA protests, the AAP leaders confidently sought to focus on the work done in the field of school education and health and in providing cheap electricity and water; the latest among the sops on offer being free bus ride to women.

The results came as a big booster for the opposition parties, though they were not be able to run down the BJP in Parliament, since the first part of the budget session ended on Tuesday afternoon.