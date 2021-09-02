'Don't turn Sidharth into another SSR': Netizens bash those spreading conspiracy theories about actor's sudden death

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show "Balika Vadhu", died on Thursday. He was 40.

Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital said.

"He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time" Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Shukla, who won "Bigg Boss 13" in 2020, was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital around 10.20 am.

"We are now waiting for the police 'panchnama', then a post-mortem will happen," Bhavsar said.

The actor's sudden death at a young age came as a shock for his colleagues and others in the industry. People across India are paying condolences to the late actor.

However, within some time, conspiracy theories started surfacing on Twitter. Some started linking Shukla's death to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Many questioned why Shukla's deceased body was taken to Cooper hospital, the same hospital where Rajput's body was taken for post-mortem. Some even went to the extent of suggesting that authorities at Cooper hospital are killing actors.

However, many on Twitter are calling out such people and are asking them to not insult the deceased by spreading conspiracy theories. Many are requesting people to refrain from spreading lies.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



