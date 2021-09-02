Siddharth Shukla's death leaves netizens reeling; Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Chaturvedi and others offer condolences

Popular television actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. Mumbai's Cooper Hospital confirmed the news of the Big Boss winner's untimely demise at around 10 am, prompting shockwaves across social media platforms.

Having made his showbiz debut as a model, Shukla's television breakthrough came with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". Since then, he has had roles in numerous well known programs, eventually becoming a household name with his role in Balika Vadhu. He had made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

He had participated in numerous reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He was declared the Bigg Boss winner in the finale aired on 5th February 2020. More recently, the actor had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

News of his sudden death has left netizens reeling. As the news broke, politicians, members of the film and television community as well as ordinary netizens have taken to social media platforms to express their shock. "Unbelievable and shocking, too young to go. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace!!! No yaar!!!!" read a post from actor Manoj Bajpayee.

"Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news," added Nimrat Kaur.

"I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla" added singer songwriter Armaan Malik.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:14 PM IST