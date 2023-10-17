 Delhi Police Shares Road Safety Message In Kowalski Penguin's Style; Check Viral X Post
In the two images shared by Delhi Police, they showed how the penguin would react on seeing the speed limit sign during a drive. Haha, you were right if you smiled to say "Noted" like Kowalski.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

Madagascar film would have introduced many characters and heart-touching scenes, but someone you won't forget is the one who gave the "noted" meme to the world. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about the intelligent penguin named Kowalski. Why are we thinking of him today? Not we actually, the Delhi Police decided to remember Kowalski and make us feel nostalgic. In their recent post, they shared a road safety message with reference to the penguin's widely used meme.

Check Tweet Below

Delhi Police Shares Kowalski Meme

Asking commuters to pay attention to the speed limit and not ignore the speed camera on the roadway, they used the movie character's epic poses. Their post was captioned to read: "Don't be reckless, be road-respectful." In the two images shared by Delhi Police, they showed how the penguin would react on seeing the speed limit sign during a drive. Haha, you were right if you smiled to say "Noted" like Kowalski.

Another image showed how the speed camera would record the very second when the speed limit is exceeded. "When you cross a speed camera with speed of 51kmph in the zone of 50kmph," it read.

Quirky Post Goes Viral On X

The post was shared on Tuesday afternoon, and it immediately caught the attention of netizens. X users were impressed with the creativity expressed there. Hundreds of people viewed it and reacted to it. Several people reposted and liked the content for its fun factor.

