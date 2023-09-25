Mumbai Viral Video: Cop Picks Up Father And His 5-Month-Old Son In Police Vehicle Amidst Ganpati Visarjan-Led Traffic, Wins Hearts

Mumbai Police is known for its friendliness towards the public, not only due to their creative social media posts but also for their helping hand on the ground level. In an adorable case that has gone viral and left netizens impressed, a cop was seen providing a lift to a father and his five-month-old child in the city's Charni Road area.

The official picked up the father-son duo in his police vehicle after they were refused a trip by several taxi drivers. It was learned that the police extended assistance after the other mode of transport refused a drive due to Ganesh Visarjan-led traffic in the area. WATCH VIDEO

Father thanks Mumbai Police

Identified as father Aman Vora shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "We were at Charni Rd Station and it was raining. No taxi driver was ready to come because of Ganesh Visarjan and my 5 month old son was crying but @MumbaiPolice helped us to reach our destination. (sic)" He also thanked the police for the kind deed as he added, "My sincere gratitude❤️ Jay Maharashtra. Jay Hind."

Video goes viral & wins hearts

The clip was retweeted by the official X handle of Mumbai Police with a caption that read: "A child's happiness is a statement of its own. Words cannot adequately describe it." No sooner, the video caught the attention of netizens and attracted more than 340K views on the social media platform. The gesture was saluted by people as they hailed the cop for the help.

Check post below

Netizens react