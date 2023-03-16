 Father drops girl at wrong exam centre, Gujarat cop comes to rescue
Netizens appreciated the kind gesture of the cop.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Father drops girl at wrong exam centre, Gujarat cop comes to rescue | Twitter: Adarsh Hegde

An incident from the ongoing Gujarat board exams has surfaced on the internet and it has left netizens in awe. A police officer helped a student to reach her exam centre on time.

A girl was stressed learning that she was at the wrong centre after her father had dropped her there by mistake. An on-duty cop spotted the student in worry and approached her to take control of the scenario. He helped her to reach the right school that was about 20 km away. And the police managed to drop her there in time.

"With full speed they reached her correct school examination centre on time. Thanks to Police officer for helping her. There are many Good Police officers in our society (sic)," the incident was reported online by a Twitter user named Adarsh Hedge. No sooner, netizens replied in praise and appreciated the kind gesture of the cop.

article-image

