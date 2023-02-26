Kolkata: After grandfather dies, family attends funeral, cop helps grieving schoolgirl to reach exam centre in time | Facebook

Kolkata: A student was confused to make her way to the school when a police jeep passing by stopped to escort her. The girl was reportedly crying and seeking help from locals to drop her at the school as her family was away to attend her grandfather's funeral. She stayed back for her exams. Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, spotted the girl while on patrol near Raja Katra and took to assist her.

The Kolkata police shared the case on social media and it has now gone viral. The Facebook post made by the police states that the cop helped her reach the exam centre when the student was totally confused about the travel.

"Examination centre was at Adarsh Shiksha Niketan in Shyambazar. Her grandfather had recently passed away and her family had gone to attend the funeral. Alone and already late for the exam, she was running from pillar to post in search of help," the caption read.

She was running late but Souvik asked her to not worry. The cop ensured a green corridor by informing the Traffic Control Room and made her reach the exam venue in time.

The Facebook post has gone viral and the cop is winning praises for his deed.

