 Telangana: Family Narrowly Escapes Disastrous Gas Cylinder Explosion; Caught On CCTV
A disastrous gas cylinder explosion was reported in Mutrajpalli village of Medak district in Telangana. The LPG gas cylinder exploded in a house, sending massive jolts through the walls and roof as captured in the nearby CCTV. Fortunately, no tragedy or injuries were reported in the incident as the whole family was outside of the house.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Telangana: Family Narrowly Escapes Disastrous Gas Cylinder Explosion; Caught On CCTV | X @ChParasuram

Mutrajpalli, Telangana: A disastrous gas cylinder explosion was reported in Mutrajpalli village of Medak district in Telangana. The LPG gas cylinder exploded in a house, sending massive jolts through the walls and roof as captured in the nearby CCTV. Fortunately, no tragedy or injuries were reported in the incident as the whole family was outside of the house and narrowly escaped the explosive waves of the blast.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 8, at around 12 PM in the afternoon when the family at the residence of Akula Srinivas of Mutrajpalli was sitting outside the house, and the house was reportedly empty. A massive gas explosion was witnessed in the house sending extreme jolts through the walls and the roof of the house. A big tragedy was averted as there was no one in the house which has been reoprted as severely damaged.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video footage captured by nearby CCTV, few family members can be seen sitting and standing outside their residence. Moments later, a big explosion turned the whole picture of the scenairio. As the roof and extended part of it collapsed within seconds and the family members were shocked by the sudden blast.

