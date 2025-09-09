Rapper Badshah Trolls Trump Over Increased Tariffs During Live Performance In New Jersey; WATCH | Instagram @badboyshah

Indian rapper Badshah is buzzing on the Internet for his recent live performance in New Jersey, where he trolled US President Donald Trump live on stage during his performance. Badshah takes a dig at Trump over rising tariffs on India with a special wordplay in his popular song 'Tareefan.' Attendees at the concert were stunned at the sudden twist in the song as they started cheering, while netizens as well are in splits as the video is going viral on the Internet.

The hilarious moment was captured while Badshah was performing to his Bollywood number 'Tareefan' from 'Veere Di Wedding.' The rapper, instead of singing the original lyrics, 'Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu' (How many compliments do you want?), twisted it with, 'Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko' (How much tariff does Trump want?). The audiences were left stunned in splits as huge cheers could be heard in the video.

WATCH VIDEO:

"While performing the fan-favourite, Badshah spontaneously altered the iconic line ‘Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu’ to ‘Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko’, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd," wrote @e4mtweets on X while sharing the video.

Badshah's 'The Unfinished Tour'

Badshah announced his special North American Tour 2025 with the title, 'The Unfinished Tour.' After a hit show in New Jersey, Badshah will head to major locations like the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago.

His next concert will be at Oakland Arena in the Bay Area on September 13, followed by Accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle. On September 19 and 20, Badshah will perform in Dallas and Chicago at the Curtis Culwell Center and the NOW arena, respectively.