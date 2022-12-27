Mumbai: 2 policemen enjoy 'Kesariya' cover by youth at Marine Drive, video goes viral on Instagram; watch | Instagram

An artiste named Shiv has gone viral on social media as the Mumbai Police reposted his video from the streets of Mumbai on their official Instagram page. Shiv was seen performing a popular Bollywood song for the two policemen on city roads at Marine Drive during night patrolling.

The street performer was along with two other youths when he caught the attention of the Mumbai Police. The Instagram reel shows Shiv playing 'Kesariya' from the Alia-Ranbir film Brahmastra. The cops can be seen enjoying the vibe created by Shiv's voice accompanied by his guitar strings. The video of the performance and the audience enjoying it has gone viral on social media.



Watch video:

Soon after Mumbai Police officially shared the incident on their Instagram profile, Shiv was surprised and overjoyed to see him getting featured. "Wait, what," he wrote in amazement while sharing the video on his Instagram story.

Shiv | Instagram

