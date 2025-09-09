 'Deported Labubu Edition,' US White House Comments On Arrest Of Guatemalan 'Sexual Predator'; Netizens Criticise For Being 'Immature'
Updated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
'Deported Labubu Edition,' US White House Comments On Arrest Of Guatemalan 'Sexual Predator'; Netizens Criticise For Being 'Immature' | X @ whitehouse

ICE in New Orleans is making headlines for a recent arrest they made of a 'sexual predator' man who is comparatively short in height. The picture of the convicted man is grabbing attention on the Internet for his big, smiley pose and short stature, along with his shocking criminal history and allegations. Even the US White House on its social media handle has reacted to his arrest with an animated post featuring a quote, "Deported Edition Labubu."

ICE in New Orleans nabbed a pedophile from Guatemala who has a long criminal history. The pint-sized criminal, Cristian Soto-Galeano, was handcuffed by the ICE officers in handcuffs in his hands and legs with a big smile on his face while standing beside an officer. The surprising height difference between them is surprising netizens. Soto-Galeano, who stood about as tall as the officer’s waist in the pic, was previously convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile, ICE said.

Take A Look At The Post:

ICE wrote on their tweet, "SEXUAL PREDATOR ARRESTED: ICE New Orleans arrested Cristian Soto-Galeano, a citizen of Guatemala 🇬🇹. His criminal history includes a conviction for indecent behavior with a juvenile, and he was sentenced to 2 years in prison. We stand ready to face any challenge, big or small."

Reaction By White House:

Even the official Instagram handle of the US White House reacted to the recent development in the most hilarious yet questionable way. The animated post of the arrested criminal was animated in the post while the quote reads, "Deported edition Labubu." The caption of the post reads, "WTF. Maybe Labubus are demonic."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Is this a fake site? It’s so immature. This cannot be the official White House site." While another commented, "It makes me sad to think that for many young people this is what they will think of as the standard for what is “presidential” the bar is so insanely low."

Another user commented, "Ah yes, the official White House account using the term “WTF” and posting a cartoon mocking a sexual predator, while one is living there. So many layers of insanity."

