'Always There For You': Mumbai Police Shares Friendship Day Message, Asks Citizens To DIAL 100 For Help

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2023, Mumbai Police assured citizens that they are always there for the people no matter what the situation or problem is. The team shared a warm greeting on social media and informed that people could reach out to the "friend" whenever in need by dialing the police helpline number 100.

Be it concerns related to harassment or reporting a peddler, Mumbai Police said that people of the maximum city can count on them for assistance. "You can always count on this friend of yours," they tweeted. The message was followed by the hashtag that read 'Always There For You.'

Friendship Day 2023

Most people consider the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day, however, the United Nations records July 30 as the International Day of Friendship.

Remember your childhood days when you would knock on the doors of your pal to tie them a friendship band or gift them a friend's ring? Cheers to those memories; and it's time to relieve them all by hanging out with your dear one/s on this special occasion.

Go, begin preparing your greeting cards and ideating gifts for your special friend. And, let us wish you in advance - A Very Happy Friendship Day! We hope you have a great time, and if things go wrong and need urgent help - dial 100 and reach out to Mumbai Police.

