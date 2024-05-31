 'Dadar Station Bana Rakha Hai': Video Of Massive Crowd At Great Wall Of China Reminds Mumbaikars Of Mumbai Local Scenes
'Dadar Station Bana Rakha Hai': Video Of Massive Crowd At Great Wall Of China Reminds Mumbaikars Of Mumbai Local Scenes

'Dadar Station Bana Rakha Hai': Video Of Massive Crowd At Great Wall Of China Reminds Mumbaikars Of Mumbai Local Scenes

The post was captioned to read: "Yeh Chinese logon ne Great Wall of China ko Dadar station bana rakha hai (These Chinese people have turned the Great Wall of China into Dadar Station)."

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
A video of a massive crowd at the Great Wall of China is going viral on social media, and it shows hundreds of people walking across the staircase of the tourist attraction. Seeing the huge rush there, Mumbaikars were reminded of the similar scenes they encounter during their commute in the Mumbai local trains. Be it the train coaches or the foot over bridges at the railway stations, they seem to witness a huge crowd, especially during peak hours at certain stations. The rush at the Great Wall of China made people compare the site with Mumbai's buzzing Dadar station.

Check out the video post right here

An X user posted the video of several tourists climbing the historical structure and suggested that it seemed like the visuals were out from the Dadar station. The post was captioned to read: "Yeh Chinese logon ne Great Wall of China ko Dadar station bana rakha hai (These Chinese people have turned the Great Wall of China into Dadar Station)."

A person identified with the username "Godman Chikna" shared the video on X while drawing resemblances with Dadar station. Soon after being posted online, it caught the attention of Mumbaikars, who agreed to the remark and reacted with laughter emojis.

More about the Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is a popular spot in China that attracts tourists, especially those who are fit and enjoy trekking. It was reportedly opened in 220 BC and is open for visits from nine in the morning to 4.30 pm. Over ten million people are said to walk through this site every year, of which the most famous and busiest section is mentioned in local reports as the Great Wall-Badaling.

