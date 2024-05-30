'Jamnapaar Ke Snatcher, Madanpuri Ke Chapri': War Of Words Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro Remind Netizens Of 'Hungama' Fight Scene

Delhi metro fight video | X

New Delhi: A video of a recent fight from the Delhi Metro has surfaced online and it shows two men verbally arguing over the place they came from. A 'classist' man was seen bragging about his richness and possessing a car while saying that he hails from the Madanpuri area of South Delhi as he landed up in a verbal fight with a fellow passenger from Jamnapaar area , which is said to be a densely populated region home to lower middle class people and the underprivileged.

"Oh bhai, car hai mere paas, tere tarah nahi hu mein. Waha jaake khada hoja. Mere mu mat lag (Oh Bro, I have a car, and I am not like you. Go and stand there. Don't argue with me)," the man was heard saying with a sarcastic laughter on his face. "What can I do if you don't know South Delhi accent? Go, learn and come...Learn some manners," he added.

Watch video

Initially, the man from Jamnapaar (East Delhi) tried to stay calm and ignore the fuss by looking into his mobile. As the South Delhi man went on, the fellow commuter broke silence after being repeatedly taunted about the locality he came from. "Why are you again and again addressing me as Jamnapaar, what is this behavior? Shall I show you Jamnapaar? Come, I will take you on a tour of Jamnapaar," he replied.

Meanwhile, the video of the fight between the two male commuters on the Delhi Metro recorded them slamming and disrespecting each other. The South Delhi man was head ridiculing the other by referring him "Jamnapaar ke snatcher." Reacting to this, the person from Jamnapaar called the South Delhi man "Madanpuri ke chapri."

Netizens react

As netizens come across videos of fights from the Delhi Metro very often, they treated this just like another one that rolled out on the internet. Keeping away any serious remarks that surfaced in the video, they watched it on a lighthearted pace and considered it to be "Funny." People were seen reacting with hilarious emojis and memes as the video went viral.

Meme scene video

One of the top reactions that caught the attention of netizens was a popular meme from the iconic film 'Hungama.'

You might have guessed it by now about the scene which has resulted into a viral meme. To the unversed, the meme refers to a hilarious verbal fight between Akshaye Khanna and Aftab Shivdasani who keep arguing with one another in the movie without any physical altercation.