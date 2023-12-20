'Boxing Championship?': Dramatic Fight Between 2 Men Breaks Out In Delhi Metro; Netizens React After Video Goes Viral

Delhi Metro is no new to fights between passengers. In a recent incident surfaced from the transport, two men were seen trying to punch each other. The visuals reminded people of a professional boxing match witnessed by sports enthusiasts, here, the other commuters onboard. As the duo dramatically got involved in the fight, a few people around them tried to intervene and stop the ruckus while others stayed bystanders.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens react

The video was posted on X by a user named Arhant Shelby. It opened by showing two men holding their fists tightly and attacking the other. The fighting scene from the Delhi Metro seemed no less than a game of boxing championship for netizens. While being involved in such activities in public transport is condemned, one cannot ignore the reactions people shared on the video.

Reacting to the incident, they tweeted, "Punches are so Professional." "Olympics main chale jao Kam se Kam desh ko Gold medal," wrote another user. One of the replies was made with curiosity to know what happened next and who won the clash. "Kon jeeta,? asked the user while reflecting on the incomplete clip from the incident.

Check tweets below