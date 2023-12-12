TRAGIC! MBBS Student Dies Of Heart Attack In Delhi Metro Before Exam

MBBS Student Dies Of Heart Attack In Delhi Metro Just Before Exam | Representative Image

In a tragic case of heart attack from National Capital, a 25-years old MBBS student succumbed to death after a sudden heart attack inside the Delhi Metro Train. The incident took place near the Jawaharlal Nehru Metro Station on Saturday, December 9.

As per the reports, the deceased was an MBBS student, identified as Mayank Garg. He was going to ISBT from Ballabhgarh Metro Station and suffered a cardiac arrest near the Jawaharlal Nehru metro station following which he felt unconscious. He was then taken to Moolchand Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the various reports, the deceased student did his MBBS from Wardha, Maharashtra. On the day of his demise, he was going to appear for an exam which was scheduled to be held in Panchkula. He started traveling by metro from Palwal but unfortunately died of a heart attack before reaching ISBT.

Mayank was survived by his two sisters and an elder brother. The deceased did not have any health issues. He was the native of Firozpur Jhirka district, Nuh (Haryana).

The cases of heart among youths have a taken a rise in last few years. In September, a class 9 student of a Lucknow school collapsed due to a suspected heart attack in the classroom and was later declared dead on arrival in the hospital.

In October during Navaratri, at least 10 people died while performing Garba in Gujarat within 24 hours. The victims ranged from teenagers to middle-aged people, with the youngest being a 13-year-old boy from Dabhoi, Baroda.