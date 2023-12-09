MP: Heart Attacks Claimed 1,670 Lives Last Year

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,670 people died due to heart attacks in 2022. Of them, 88.4 percent were males—1,477. This was revealed in the NCRB report for 2022, which was released recently.

Madhya Pradesh stands at the fifth position in terms of deaths due to heart attacks, while Maharashtra topped in the country. Sources at SCRB said that only those heart attack deaths are registered, which are reported to the police owing to specific reasons.

Apart from this, the state also stands at the third position in terms of suicide, as a total of 15,386 persons ended their lives the previous year. Maharashtra topped the list here too, and was followed by Tamil Nadu. The data hinted towards a 2.8 percent increase in the suicide rate in the state when compared to 2021.

The data, however, suggested that the suicide rate dipped in major cities of the state such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. About 20.9 percent of the people, who died by suicide in the state in 2022 were troubled due to health issues or family woes.

As many as 1,340 students ended their lives in 2022. About 358 men and 755 women also ended their lives due to rifts in their married lives, while 479 women kicked the bucket owing to dowry demands. Besides, 365 men and 251 women died by suicide due to love failure.

Women less susceptible to heart attacks: Expert

Heart specialist Dr Sumit Bhatnagar said that women are less susceptible to heart attacks due to the production of estrogen and progesterone among them, which safeguards them from the condition.