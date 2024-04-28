Mumbai: Central Railway Converts Platform 10 In Dadar Station Into Double Discharge Platform For Local Trains; Work Underway

FPJ

The hustle and bustle of Dadar Station during the evening rush hour is about to undergo a significant transformation, as the Central Railway (CR) undertakes the conversion of existing platform number 10 into a double discharge platform for down fast local trains.

This move aims to alleviate congestion and enhance commuter experience at one of the Mumbai's busiest railway hubs. Scheduled for completion by the end of May 2024, the conversion project represents a crucial step towards optimizing commuter flow and safety at Dadar Station. With nearly 150 Down Fast locals towards Kalyan and numerous long-distance trains passing through daily.

Double Discharge Platforms Address Commuter Concerns

The rationale behind the initiative is clear which is to address the challenges posed by heavy congestion, particularly when trains arrive simultaneously on platforms 9 and 10, leading to potential stampede-like situations. By enabling passengers to board and alight from both sides of the train, the double discharge platform promises swift evacuation and decongestion, especially during peak hours.

"The transformation of platforms 10/11 into double discharge platforms signifies a significant milestone in enhancing commuter convenience and safety. With the opening of platform number 10 for public use, commuters will have the flexibility to board from either side, thus streamlining the boarding process and reducing congestion" further added an officials.

Commuter Feedback Emphasises Urgency And Importance Of Platform Upgrade

The sentiments of commuters echo the necessity and urgency of this upgrade. Shyam Giri, a daily commuter between Kalyan and Dadar, anticipates the implementation of this "very good idea," while Suvarna Kadam, a resident of Dombivli, highlights the current challenges faced during peak hours and emphasizes the need for prioritizing the project.