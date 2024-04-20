Mumbai: Man Arrested For Making Hoax Call Claiming Bishnoi Gang's Arrival At Dadar Railway Station

Representational Image/Freepik

The firing incident at actor Salman Khan's house was still fresh when Mumbai Police received information that a gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was coming to Dadar railway station. In this case, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a person from Kalyan.

An unknown person called the main control room of Mumbai Police on Saturday at 2 am. The caller said that Lawrence Bishnoi gang goon would arrive at Dadar railway station at 10 am wearing a red shirt. The caller also said that the gangster was going to commit some crime in Mumbai. After saying this, he immediately hung up the phone. After this, when the police called him again, he did not pick up the phone. After some time he switched off the mobile.

Police Response And Arrest Of Hoax Caller Chandrashekhar Kalinga Wamane

According to the information received from the police, considering the seriousness of this incident, Dadar Railway Police, Dadar Police, Shivaji Park Police and Bhoiwada Police were informed over the telephone and instructed to remain alert. The police searched the Dadar Railway Station but nothing like this was found in the investigation.

Read Also Mumbai: Police Arrest Drunken Caller Behind Taj Hotel Bomb Threat Hoax

After the Mumbai Police control room received the call, all agencies including the Crime Branch started tracking the caller. The GRP police arrested Chandrashekhar Kalinga Wamane (45) from his house in Waldhuni, Kalyan for making the hoax call. The police brought Wamane to the police station and during interrogation it was proved that Wamane had made the hoax call.

Wamane's Alcohol-Fueled Hoax And Rohit Tyagi's Prank Taxi Booking

A police officer said that Wamane works as a house keeper and has 5 children. Wamane's wife left him 2 years ago. Wamane is an alcoholic and he made this call while under the influence of alcohol. When Wamane called the police control room, he did so from Kalyan station.

A police official said that Wamane had earlier also made hoax calls to the Mumbai Police control room.

Past Incident Of Hoax Calling

Before this, a 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Bandra Police on charges of booking a taxi near Salman's house in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit Tyagi (20) and he hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He had booked a private taxi from actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment to Bandra in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In this case, the accused youth has been sent to police custody for two days. During interrogation, he revealed that he did it only for fun.