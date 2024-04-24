Mumbai: Dadar Metro Station Work To Begin, Traffic Diversions To Be In Effect From April 25; Check Details Here

Mumbai: Dadar Metro Station Work To Begin, Traffic Diversions To Be In Effect From April 25 | Representative pic

Given the construction work of the Dadar underground metro station – under the Metro Line – 3, project – 4, by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the vehicular traffic at crucial spots at Dadar like the Steelman Junction, Senapati Bapat Road, Gokhale Road, etc, will be largely affected with the closure of some spots, said Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday. The new diversion will be in effect from today (April 25).

According to the advisory, the traffic between the stretch of Lt Anna Tipnis Chowk – Steelman Junction to Gadkari Chowk – will be affected due to the work being taking place, and hence the traffic will be diverted to avoid any inconvenience.

Traffic Diversion Plan for Gokhale Road And Surrounding Areas Due to Metro 3 Construction

The northbound of Gokhale Road – from Gadkari Chowk to Steelman Junction – will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic. The southbound will continue to be open as usual. However, both bounds are to be declared as ‘no-parking’ to maintain the free flow of traffic without any obstructions

Vehicles will be restricted from entering from the Senapati Bapat Statue (circle) towards Steelman Junction on the Ranade Road as it will remain a one-way route.

The vehicles proceeding from Portuguese Church along with northbound on Gokhale Road shall take the left turn from Steelman Junction and proceed along Ranande Road, Dadasaheb Rege Road, Gadkari Junction to proceed towards their destination. While the vehicles moving towards Dadar TT shall take the right from Steelman Junction then along Ranade Road, Paneri Junction take the left turn to proceed along NC Kelkar Road, Kotwal Garden to proceed towards their destination.

Mumbai Metro 3: Traffic Diversions And Project Overview

With the diverted traffic to ply on the already congested roads, the situation will get even worse for motorists. The cops have provided the diversion to MMRCL up until September this year, said the notification. The other station for Metro 3 in Dadar will be Sitladevi Temple at Mahim, Siddhi Vinayak in Dadar, and Worli.

The Metro 3, also called Aqua Line by MMRCL, is a 33.5km long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. The length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and one at grade. Reportedly, the integrated testing in trains will soon start on the Aarey Colony-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) route next week.