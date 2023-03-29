Mumbai traffic cops announce diversions as MMRCL undertakes construction of underground Dadar Metro Railway station; details inside | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police on Tuesday announced a new traffic arrangement in regard to the construction work of the underground Dadar Metro Railway station undertaken by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL).

According to the notification, MMRCL will be constructing the underground Dadar Metro Railway station under Metro Line 3, Project – 4 – due to which the traffic between Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) to Gadkari Chowk will be apparently affected.

Diversion to come in effect from today for a year

The said traffic regulation will come into effect from Wednesday and is dated till next year – March 23.

Details as following:

As per the new traffic arrangement, the northbound of Gokhale road between Gadkari Chowk to Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) will be closed for vehicular traffic movements. While southbound the same will remain open as usual. However, both north and southbound will be declared as a ‘No Parking’ zone for the next 24 hours.

On the Ranade Road in Dadar, there shall be no entry to vehicular traffic from Senapati Bapat statue towards the Steelman Junction – which means the road will remain a ‘One Way’ for traffic moving from Steelman Junction towards the Senapati Bapat statue.

The vehicular traffic proceeding from the Portuguese Church along the northbound of Gokhale road will have to take a left turn from Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) and shall proceed along Ranade Road, Dadasaheb Rege Road, Gadkari Junction and then towards their destination. The vehicular traffic moving towards the Dadar T.T shall take a right turn from Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) then along the Ranade Road – Paneri Junction – they shall turn left to NC Kelkar Road – Kotwal Garden and proceed towards the Dadar TT.