Mumbai: New traffic diversion for Worli area from March 25 to May 31

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced the closure of Sir Pochkhanwala Road from Thadani Road Junction to Shahid Tukaram Place Omble Chowk in the Worli traffic jurisdiction until May 31, starting from Saturday.

As per the notification issued by DCP Raj Tilak Roushan, Traffic, the executive engineer (road) city will undertake excavation work in order to carry out augmentation of storm water drain (SWD), followed by cement concretization on the aforementioned road. “For better traffic management, the notice is used for road closure and diversion of vehicular traffic on a temporary basis,” the notification said.

Two alternate roads for motorists

There are two alternate roads for motorists, as issued by the police. Vehicular traffic coming from Thadani Road to Sir Pochkhanwala Road shall proceed through Bindu Madhav Junction – Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road – J K Kapoor Chowk and a right turn at Naresh Patil Junction to reach Sir Pochkhanwala Road.

The ones coming from the opposite direction, i.e., from Sir Pochkhanwala Road to Thadani Road, shall proceed through Naresh Patil Junction – J K Kapoor Chowk – Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road, – Bindu Madhav Junction to touch down to Thadani Road.