New traffic diversions announced by Navi Mumbai police for Thane-Belapur Road; check details here

Navi Mumbai: To facilitate the work of girder launching for the Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road, the Rabale Traffic branch of the Navi Mumbai police has issued a notification regarding traffic diversion along the Thane-Belapur Road. The curbs will be in force between 11p.m. and 5 a.m. from March 25 to March 28.

No traffic movement during the block

The girder will be launched at Bharat Bijlee Signal on Thane lane of the Thane-Belapur Road. There will be no traffic movement during the block period. Vehicles coming from Thane will be diverted during the block period via the Mukund police station to the Rabale MIDC Road and further to Turbhe Naka.

