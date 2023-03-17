Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special night traffic block

Mumbai: The Central Railway will operate a special night traffic and power block for the launching of a foot over bridge plate girders at Kurla on Saturday and Sunday at midnight.

The up and down harbour line services will not be available during the block. The last local on the down harbour line will leave CSMT at 11.14pm for Panvel on Saturday and on the up line, the last up last local will leave Vadala Road at 11.08pm.

“Long distance trains on mail line will be also affected. Train No 11020 Konark Express, 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur, 12134 Mangaluru-Mumbai Express and 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga and will be 10 to15 minutes behind schedule,” said an official.

