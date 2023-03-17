Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on 19th March |

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban section for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 19th March 2023 on its main line.

Megablock to be operated between CSMT-Vidhyavihar stations on Up & Down slow lines

Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Dn slow line.

Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

No block on Harbour line on March 19

No Mega Block will be operated on Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Panvel.

This maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

